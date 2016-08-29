FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Plan Optik H1 consolidated revenues at EUR 3.56 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
August 29, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Plan Optik H1 consolidated revenues at EUR 3.56 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Plan Optik AG :

* H1 consolidated revenues amount to 3.56 million euros ($3.98 million) (H1 2015: 3.61 million euros)

* H1 net profit 0.02 million euros versus 0.01 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT 0.07 million euros (H1 2015: 0.07 million euros)

* For FY sees visible positive earnings with an EBIT margin in the mid single digits.

* Sees FY revenue growth in lower end of previously anticipated range of 5-10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.