BRIEF-Exalenz Bioscience Announces Collaboration with Conatus Pharmaceuticals to Use BreathID to Monitor Patients with Cirrhosis Associated with NASH
Aug 29 Exalenz Bioscience Ltd
* Exalenz Bioscience announces collaboration with Conatus Pharmaceuticals to use BreathID to monitor patients with cirrhosis associated with NASH
* Says encore-ph multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, expected to begin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-T-Mobile quadrupling speeds for mobile hotspot
* Mobile US Inc - "quadrupling speeds for mobile hotspot data on T-mobile One Plan and introducing new 24 hour high-definition (HD) day passes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-WGE Holdings to buy interest in Philippines gold mining operation
* WGE Holdings Corp announces agreement to acquire controlling interest in Philippines gold mining operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
China Zhongwang to buy U.S. aluminum products maker Aleris
Aug 29 Aleris Corp, a U.S.-based aluminum rolled products maker, said it would be bought by a unit of Chinese aluminum products manufacturer China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd in a $2.33 billion deal.