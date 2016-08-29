BRIEF-TPG Sends letter to independent directors of TICC

Aug 29 (Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG specialty lending, inc. Sends letter to independent directors of TICC Capital Corp

* Says calls for TICC's independent directors to resign

* Says "highlights discrepancies in TICC's public statements compared to reality of its investment portfolio"

* "encourages TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to terminate TICC's external adviser's advisory contract"

* Says encourages TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to elect T. Kelley Millet to TICC board

