BRIEF-Couche-Tard buys 53 sites in Louisiana

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-tard Inc

* Couche-Tard buys 53 sites in Louisiana

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price for this acquisition

* Tard Inc - acquisition will be financed from Couche-Tard's available cash and existing credit facilities

* Says transaction is anticipated to close in Q3 of Couche-Tard's fiscal year 2017

* Tard - following the deal , all of stores would be rebranded and operated under Circle K brand by Co's U.S. Division of Gulf Coast Region