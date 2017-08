Aug 29 (Reuters) - Pragma Faktoring SA :

* To issue up to 200,000 series H bonds at issue price of 100 zlotys ($25.8) per bond

* The series H bonds are due to mature on Sept. 21, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8757 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)