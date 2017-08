Aug 29 (Reuters) - Andersen & Martini A/S :

* H1 net sales 496.2 million Danish crowns ($74.38 million) versus 370.3 million crowns year ago

* H1 EBITDA 12.8 million crowns versus 11.6 million crowns year ago

* Keeps FY pre-tax outlook at 5-10 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6712 Danish crowns)