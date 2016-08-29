BRIEF-Rite Aid says Naloxone is now available for purchase without prescriptions at 13 states
Aug 29 Rite Aid Corp
* Says Naloxone is now available for purchase without patient specific prescriptions at Rite Aid pharmacies in 13 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
UPDATE 1-Truck carrying Takata air bag inflators explodes in U.S., killing one
Aug 29 A truck that was transporting Takata Corp air bag inflators and propellants at the centre of a global recall exploded in Texas last week, killing one woman and injuring four other people, the auto parts supplier said on Monday.
UPDATE 3-Mylan to launch generic EpiPen at half the price of original
* Shares flat; stock dropped 12 pct last week (Adds analyst comment, updates shares to open)