BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Turnill advocates reducing popular positions where prices have moved beyond fundamentals

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Blackrock Strategist Turnill :
* Advocate reducing popular positions where prices have moved beyond fundamentals
* Also would resist taking contrarian positions in sectors facing big structural challenges for e.g. European banks
* Popular overweights with supportive fundamentals and valuations are still worth considering
* "We prefer dividend growth over dividend yield"
* Gold can offer portfolio diversification benefits
* "Our overweight em equity position doesn't appear popular despite recent flows into the asset class"