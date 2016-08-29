BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Turnill advocates reducing popular positions where prices have moved beyond fundamentals

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Blackrock Strategist Turnill :

* Advocate reducing popular positions where prices have moved beyond fundamentals

* Also would resist taking contrarian positions in sectors facing big structural challenges for e.g. European banks

* Popular overweights with supportive fundamentals and valuations are still worth considering

* "We prefer dividend growth over dividend yield"

* Gold can offer portfolio diversification benefits

* "Our overweight em equity position doesn't appear popular despite recent flows into the asset class"