a year ago
BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Turnill advocates reducing popular positions where prices have moved beyond fundamentals
#Funds News
August 29, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Turnill advocates reducing popular positions where prices have moved beyond fundamentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Blackrock Strategist Turnill :

* Advocate reducing popular positions where prices have moved beyond fundamentals

* Also would resist taking contrarian positions in sectors facing big structural challenges for e.g. European banks

* Popular overweights with supportive fundamentals and valuations are still worth considering

* "We prefer dividend growth over dividend yield"

* Gold can offer portfolio diversification benefits

* "Our overweight em equity position doesn't appear popular despite recent flows into the asset class"

