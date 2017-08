Aug 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - The Coca-Cola Co.'s proposed 5 and 10 year fixed notes assigned 'AA-' ratings

* S&P - "Forecast Coke's leverage will be modestly higher over next several quarters, then improve once it completes refranchising bottling operations" Source text (bit.ly/2c0luJz) Further company coverage: