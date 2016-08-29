Aug 29 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P - The Coca-Cola Co.'s proposed 5 and 10 year fixed notes assigned 'AA-' ratings
* S&P - "Forecast Coke's leverage will be modestly higher over next several quarters, then improve once it completes refranchising bottling operations" Source text (bit.ly/2c0luJz) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-U.S. Representatives seek details from Mylan on EpiPens price rise
* Representatives Jason Chaffetz, Elijah Cummings Of U.S. House Committee On Oversight And Government Reform Send Letter To Mylan CEO
UPDATE 2-Colorado's anti-fracking measures fail to qualify for ballot
HOUSTON, Aug 29 Environmental groups have failed to gather enough signatures to put two measures on Colorado's ballot in November that aim to curb fracking and oil and gas work, the state said on Monday.
UPDATE 1-EU to hand Apple Irish tax bill of over 1 bln euro, source says
* Irish government, Apple to appeal any adverse ruling (Adds details)