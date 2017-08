Aug 29 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd Reports 7.9 Pct Stake In Fifth Street Asset Management Inc As Of August 25 - Sec filing

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd had previously reported a stake of 12.05 percent in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of april 6 Source text : bit.ly/2bMLivt Further company coverage: