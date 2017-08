Aug 29 (Reuters) - Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc :

* On Aug 25, board increased annual base salary of Serge C.P. Belamant, chairman and ceo, to $1.1 million - sec filing

* Increase in annual base salary was effective July 1, 2016

* On August 25, 2016 increased annual base salary of Herman Kotzé, chief financial officer, to $650,000 Source text (bit.ly/2bxnmXK) Further company coverage: