Aug 29 (Reuters) - Post Holdings

* Will be converting its egg layer farm located in Bloomfield, Nebraska to a cage-free operation

* Project, which is expected to occur from spring 2017 through 2020, calls for replacing existing 32 layer barns at farm with 12 cage-free houses