Aug 29 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc
* Will acquire Ironplanet for approximately $758.5 million, subject to customary closing adjustments
* Intends to finance transaction through a combination of cash on hand and new debt
* Has bridge financing commitments from Goldman Sachs Bank USA
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings within first year
* Following close and required financing, Ritchie Bros is expected to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio of no more than 3.0x
Gregory Owens has agreed to join combined company's executive committee upon closing
BRIEF-Fred's Inc to appoint Michael Bloom as CEO
* Michael Bloom named CEO as Jerry Shore sets retirement date
Twin Butte Energy debenture holders reject proposed takeover deal
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 29 Twin Butte Energy Ltd debenture holders voted to reject a takeover bid by Hong Kong's privately held Reignwood Resources Holding Pte Ltd on Monday, throwing the cash-strapped Canadian oil and gas producer's financial future into uncertainty.
UPDATE 1-Chinese TV host accuses Canada tourism body of censorship
TORONTO, Aug 29 A Chinese talk show host has accused a Canadian government-backed tourism organization of censoring discussion of the country's aboriginal issues on his program and says it caused an episode to be dropped.