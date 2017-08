Aug 30 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Santhera receives FDA grant in support of its ongoing phase I trial with Omigapil in congenital muscular dystrophy

* FDA granted award of $246,000 in support of ongoing phase I trial with Omigapil (Callisto) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)