BRIEF-Citadel Advisors LLC reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp
Aug 29 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp
* Citadel Advisors LLC reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp, as of August 22, 2016 - Sec filing Source - bit.ly/2bwMi6x Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Canada Carbon provides update on Miller Project Lands
* Says company is in process of finalizing its request to CPTAQ for release of Miller Project Lands from agricultural reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
European shares lower on U.S. rate hike expectations, Alstom up
* Fingerprint Cards gains on client China launch (Recasts, adds detail and updated prices at close)
UPDATE 2-S.African rand weakens as U.S. rate hike expectations strengthen
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as the greenback rose on expectations that U.S. interest rates would rise soon, adding pressure on the currency which has been knocked by concerns over the finance minister's future.