a year ago
August 29, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metrofile says FY normalised revenue up 10.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Metrofile Holdings Ltd :

* Normalised revenue increased by 10,5 pct to r796,5 million, whilst normalised ebitda increased by 6,9pct to r253,0 million

* Normalised basic earnings per share ("eps") increased by 5,0pct to 33,9 cents and normalised headline earnings per share ("heps") increased by 4,6pct to 33,8 cents

* Has accordingly resolved to reduce dividend cover from 1,5 times to a target range of 1,25 to 1,5 times with effect from 2016 financial year

* Until minimum debt levels are achieved, board has further resolved to pay dividends with cover below target range

* Dividend for 2016 has accordingly been increased by 42,9pct to 30 cents per share representing cover of 1,1 times. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
