FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-D'Ieteren H1 net result group share rises to 108.8 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 29, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-D'Ieteren H1 net result group share rises to 108.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - D'Ieteren SA :

* H1 consolidated result before tax from continuing operations reached EUR 154.9 million ($173.13 million) versus EUR 136.7 million in H1 2015

* H1 group's share in the net result for the period stands at EUR 108.8 million versus EUR 83.7 million in H1 2015

* Says the recent weakening of the British pound versus the euro should have a positive impact on D'Ieteren's key KPI this year

* H1 sales EUR 3.42 billion versus EUR 3.20 billion year ago Source text: bit.ly/2cmge6g Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.