Aug 29 (Reuters) - AK Bars Bank :

* Q2 net interest loss 1.85 billion roubles ($28.44 million) versus profit of 903.5 million roubles year ago

* Q2 provision for loan impairment 3.51 billion roubles versus 91.9 million roubles year ago

* Q2 profit for the period 1.37 billion roubles versus 1.62 billion year ago Source text : bit.ly/2bwP46V Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0495 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)