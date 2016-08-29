FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Carmat announces start of pivotal study
August 29, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carmat announces start of pivotal study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Carmat :

* Announces that the first implantation of its bioprosthetic artificial heart within the framework of the pivotal study has been carried out in accordance with the authorizations obtained from the ANSM (French national agency for the safety of medicines and health products) and CPP (patient protection committee)

* Says clinical data collected during pivotal study will supplement technical data of CE marking dossier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

