BRIEF-Ansys announces leadership succession plan

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ansys Inc
* Ansys announces leadership succession plan
* Ansys inc says James E. Cashman to become chairman of board of directors effective january 1, 2017
* Ansys inc says Ajei Gopal appointed president and chief operating officer effective immediately
* Ansys inc says Gopal will become chief executive officer on january 1, 2017
* Ronald W. Hovsepian, who currently serves as chairman, will assume role of lead independent director as part of this transition