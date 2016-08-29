BRIEF-Albany Molecular Research announces restructuring plan of certain operations in U.S.and Europe

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Albany Molecular Research Inc :

* Announced a restructuring plan with respect to certain operations in United States and Europe

* Restructuring plan in connection with previously announced acquisition of prime European therapeuticals S.P.A Euticals

* Under plan, co expects to incur certain charges related to reduction in force, other transition activities between $5.7 - $7.3 million

* Cash charges will consist of $5.5 - $7.1 million of employee and other related costs and will primarily be paid during second half of 2016

* Company expects majority of these charges to be recorded in second half of 2016.