BRIEF-Phibro Q4 earnings per share $0.38

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Quarterly net sales of $189 million, an increase of 2 percent
* Sees FY 2017 net sales of $750 million to $770 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted eps of $1.38 - $1.45
* Quarterly adjusted diluted EPS of $0.40
* Capital expenditures are expected to be about $30 million in FY 2017
* Expect operating margins to expand to about 15.5 percent for year 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $768.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $768.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $183.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S