FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Phibro Q4 earnings per share $0.38
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Phibro Q4 earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Quarterly net sales of $189 million, an increase of 2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 net sales of $750 million to $770 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted eps of $1.38 - $1.45

* Quarterly adjusted diluted EPS of $0.40

* Capital expenditures are expected to be about $30 million in FY 2017

* Expect operating margins to expand to about 15.5 percent for year 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $768.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $183.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.