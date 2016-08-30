Aug 29 Marquee Energy Ltd
* Marquee energy ltd. announces second quarter 2016 operating and financial results
* Reduced quarterly production and operating costs by 34% to $4.4 million
* Realized qtrly average production volumes of 3,806 boe/d, representing a decrease of 26% from q2 of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Company currently expects to spend between $3.5 and $5.0 million on capital costs in 2016
