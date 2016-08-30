BRIEF-Vetropack Holding H1 net profit up 71.8 pct at CHF 24.4 million

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vetropack Holding SA :

* H1 consolidated net revenues from goods and services rose by 14.6 percent to 310.8 million Swiss francs ($316.98 million) (previous year: 271.1 million francs)

* H1 EBIT amounted to 30.7 million francs (previous year: 24.1 million francs)

* Consolidated first-half profit of 24.4 million francs (previous year: 14.2 million francs) was 71.8 percent above the previous year's figure

* For fiscal 2016 expects a higher result compared to last year Source text: bit.ly/2c4pckd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9805 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)