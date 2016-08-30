BRIEF-VP Bank posts H1 net income of CHF 24.4 mln

Aug 30 (Reuters) - VP Bank AG :

* Reports a consolidated net income of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.89 million) for the first half of 2016

* H1 total operating income fell by 42.7 million Swiss francs to 129.8 million Swiss francs(prior-year period: 172.5 million Swiss francs)

* H1 interest income, year-on-year, increased by 16.8 per cent to 49.5 million Swiss francs

* Commission and service income in the first half of 2016 fell by 8.0 per cent to 60.7 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/2bEPIB8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9802 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)