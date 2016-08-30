FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-VP Bank posts H1 net income of CHF 24.4 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-VP Bank posts H1 net income of CHF 24.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - VP Bank AG :

* Reports a consolidated net income of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.89 million) for the first half of 2016

* H1 total operating income fell by 42.7 million Swiss francs to 129.8 million Swiss francs(prior-year period: 172.5 million Swiss francs)

* H1 interest income, year-on-year, increased by 16.8 per cent to 49.5 million Swiss francs

* Commission and service income in the first half of 2016 fell by 8.0 per cent to 60.7 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/2bEPIB8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9802 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.