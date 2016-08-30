FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs H1 result turns to profit EUR 12.3 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 30, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs H1 result turns to profit EUR 12.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG :

* H1 revenues up by 4 percent to 29 million euros ($32.38 million)

* H1 EBITDA climbed from 5.9 million euros to 6.3 million euros, and EBIT improved from -19.2 million euros to a positive 10.2 million euros

* H1 result for period turns to a positive 12.3 million euros (1-6 2015: minus 24.9 million euros)

* Expects current positive trend to continue in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

