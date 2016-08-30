Aug 30 Implanet SA :
* Strengthens intellectual property protection of jazz through 2032 by obtaining a key United States patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Nordgold says Q2 net profit up 5 pct y/y to $53.1 mln
* Q2 net profit up 29 percent quarter-on-quarter and up 5 percent year-on-year to $53.1 million;
Chevron LNG supply deal with China's ENN may boost spot market growth
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Chevron Corp's liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with China's ENN LNG Trading Co may boost the formation of a spot market for the fuel in Asia.
Digital mapping firm HERE wants new investor by year-end - Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Aug 30 Digital maps company HERE, controlled by German carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen, aims to find a new investor by the end of the year, HERE chief Edzard Overbeek told a German newspaper.