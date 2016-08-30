FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Nordgold says Q2 net profit up 5 pct y/y to $53.1 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordgold says Q2 net profit up 5 pct y/y to $53.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Nord Gold SE says:

* Q2 net profit up 29 percent quarter-on-quarter and up 5 percent year-on-year to $53.1 million;

* Q2 EDITDA flat quarter-on-quarter at $118.8 million, down 19 percent year on year;

* Q2 revenue at $269.9 million, up 8 percent quarter-on-quarter but down 7 percent year-on-year;

* Reiterates its full year 2016 AISC guidance of $800/oz - $850/oz based on an expected stronger H2 2016 operational performance;

* Reduces full year 2016 production guidance to 880-930 koz from 950 - 1,010 koz due to lower than planned production in H1 at Bissa and Berezitovy mines as well as anticipated suspension of production at Aprelkovo in H2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.