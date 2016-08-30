Aug 30 Nord Gold SE says:
* Q2 net profit up 29 percent quarter-on-quarter and up 5 percent year-on-year to $53.1 million;
* Q2 EDITDA flat quarter-on-quarter at $118.8 million, down 19 percent year on year;
* Q2 revenue at $269.9 million, up 8 percent quarter-on-quarter but down 7 percent year-on-year;
* Reiterates its full year 2016 AISC guidance of $800/oz - $850/oz based on an expected stronger H2 2016 operational performance;
* Reduces full year 2016 production guidance to 880-930 koz from 950 - 1,010 koz due to lower than planned production in H1 at Bissa and Berezitovy mines as well as anticipated suspension of production at Aprelkovo in H2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Implanet obtains key US patent for JAZZ technological platform
* Strengthens intellectual property protection of jazz through 2032 by obtaining a key United States patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Chevron LNG supply deal with China's ENN may boost spot market growth
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Chevron Corp's liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with China's ENN LNG Trading Co may boost the formation of a spot market for the fuel in Asia.
Digital mapping firm HERE wants new investor by year-end - Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Aug 30 Digital maps company HERE, controlled by German carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen, aims to find a new investor by the end of the year, HERE chief Edzard Overbeek told a German newspaper.