Aug 30 Nord Gold SE says:

* Q2 net profit up 29 percent quarter-on-quarter and up 5 percent year-on-year to $53.1 million;

* Q2 EDITDA flat quarter-on-quarter at $118.8 million, down 19 percent year on year;

* Q2 revenue at $269.9 million, up 8 percent quarter-on-quarter but down 7 percent year-on-year;

* Reiterates its full year 2016 AISC guidance of $800/oz - $850/oz based on an expected stronger H2 2016 operational performance;

* Reduces full year 2016 production guidance to 880-930 koz from 950 - 1,010 koz due to lower than planned production in H1 at Bissa and Berezitovy mines as well as anticipated suspension of production at Aprelkovo in H2 2016.