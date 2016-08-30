FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Japan's A1 rating; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* affirms japan's A1 rating; outlook stable

* Japan's rating affirmation reflects slow but continuing progress in developing policy framework which could ultimately reflate japanese economy

* Does not expect the japanese government to achieve all the objectives it had set out at the start of the abenomics program

* Expects headline inflation will stay markedly below the bank of japan's target

* "we expect core-core inflation to remain broadly stable"

* "japan's stable outlook reflects a balance between upside and downside risks over the next 12 to 18 months" Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
