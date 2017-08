Aug 30 (Reuters) - Lventure Group Spa :

* H1 revenue 0.53 million euros versus 0.47 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 1.2 million euros versus loss 0.7 million euros year ago

* Startup portfolio at June 30 at 41, from 33 at Dec. 31, 2015