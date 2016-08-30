FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Seamless has resolved on a directed issue of convertible debentures
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
August 30, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seamless has resolved on a directed issue of convertible debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution Ab

* The board of directors' of seamless has resolved on a directed issue of convertible debentures

* Seamless distribution ab says offering was fully subscribed, whereupon seamless has issued convertible debentures of sek 42 million to private and institutional investors

* Seamless distribution ab says convertible loan amounts to a nominal value of sek 42 million and carries interest at an annual rate of seven (7) per cent

* Seamless distribution ab says convertible debentures have been subscribed at a value corresponding to 100 per cent of nominal value and conversion price has been set to sek 9

* Seamless distribution ab says this convertible refinances a previous convertible debentures that was not converted into shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.