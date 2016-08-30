FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Homechoice Intl says H1 revenue up 15.8 pct
August 30, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Homechoice Intl says H1 revenue up 15.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Homechoice International Plc :

* Unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2016

* H1 revenue increased by 15,8 pct to r 1 152 million

* H1 ebitda increased by 15,5 pct to r 310 million

* Cash generated from operations increased by 18,3 pct to r145 million

* Retail sales through digital channels increased 17,8 pct to 11,6 pct of total sales

* H1 headline earnings increased by 11,6 pct to r191,8 million, with headline earnings per share (heps) up 10,8pct to 188,2 cents

* Directors intend to declare an interim dividend payable in november 2016 of 71 cents per share (2015: 64 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

