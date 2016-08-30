Aug 30 Mondelez International Inc :
* Mondelez international expands cocoa life in Indonesia
* Completed first phase of new partnerships with swisscontact, cargill and wahana visi indonesia to expand its cocoa life in indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
EU antitrust commissioner Vestager to speak on competition case on Tuesday
BRUSSELS, Aug 30 EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at midday (1000 GMT) on Tuesday on an antitrust case, the European Commission said in a statement, giving no further details.
Goodyear Thailand to build $162 mln aviation tyre factory
BANGKOK, Aug 30 Goodyear Thailand Pcl said on Tuesday it planned to invest $162 million to build a new radial aviation tyre factory to expand production at Phathumthani, north of Bangkok, to meet growing demand in Asia Pacific.
BRIEF-Moody's changes Canadian Solar's outlook to negative from stable
* Changed outlook on canadian solar to negative from stable reflecting co's increased financial leverage,tightened liquidity resulting from slower than expected monetization of its solar power project assets