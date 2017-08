Aug 30 (Reuters) - Nation Media Group :

* HY Ended june 2016 turnover of 5.63 billion shillings versus 6.11 billion shillings year ago

* HY profit before tax of 1.14 billion shillings versus 1.43 billion shillings year ago

* Says resolved to declare interim dividend of 2.50 shillings per share for half year

* Says dividend to be paid on or about september 30, 2016 Source : j.mp/2bNGrG0 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)