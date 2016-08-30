FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Vectura says asthma drug misses primary endpoint in Phase III trial
#Healthcare
August 30, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vectura says asthma drug misses primary endpoint in Phase III trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc :

* Update on Mundipharma's European Phase III trial of flutiform  in COPD and latest flutiform  in-market sales

* Informed by its partner mundipharma that its phase iii trial of flutiform  did not meet primary endpoint

* Mundipharma is currently undertaking an analysis of trial's other endpoints

* Mundipharma has indicated that primary endpoint result will not allow it to make a regulatory filing for COPD indication in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

