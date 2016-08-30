BRIEF-DiaSorin and Beckman Coulter form partnership to bring hepatitis and HIV tests to U.S.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA :

* DiaSorin and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Beckman Coulter) form strategic partnership to bring Liaison XL hepatitis and HIV products to the United States market

* Will work together with Beckman Coulter to submit the products to food and drug administration (FDA) for approval and commercialization in the United States

* To offer customers in the United States access to the line of hepatitis and HIV products that can be run on Liaison XL LAS connected to Beckman Coulter's automation solutions

* DiaSorin will retain right to commercialize products on Liaison XL stand-alone systems in hospital labs where total laboratory automation (TLA) is not required

* Estimates that total available market in the United States for these products, excluding blood bank testing, exceeds $500 million