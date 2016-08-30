BRIEF-Genova Property Group: Proceeds of SEK 138 mln through private placement

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Genova Property Group AB :

* Says has carried out private placement of 1.2 million preferred shares

* Receives proceeds of 138 million Swedish crowns ($16.22 million) before transaction costs

* Directed share issue, which was significantly oversubscribed, was directed to a limited group of ABG Sundal Collier AB and Carnegie Investment Bank AB identified investors at a price of 115 crowns per preference share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5055 Swedish crowns)