FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Telenor's Digi has received offer for 900/1800 mhz spectrum in Malaysia
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 30, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telenor's Digi has received offer for 900/1800 mhz spectrum in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Digi has received offer from the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) related to the reallocation of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz spectrum announced in February 2016

* The payment for the spectrum consists of a price component of MYR 598.5 million (approximately NOK 1,223 million) and an annual fee of MYR 51.5 million (approximately NOK 102 million)

* This annual fee replaces the current annual apparatus assignment license payment

* Acceptance deadline for letter of offer is 1 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.