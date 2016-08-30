FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Valeant acquires Canadian rights for Contrave in treatment of obesity
August 30, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant acquires Canadian rights for Contrave in treatment of obesity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant acquires the Canadian rights for Contrave in the treatment of obesity

* Valeant expects to file with health Canada for regulatory approval by January 2017

* Valeant will be responsible for obtaining Canadian regulatory approval and for all commercialization activities and expenses

* Says Orexigen and Valeant anticipate launching Mysimba in 11 countries in Q4 of 2016

* Orexigen and Valeant anticipate launching Mysimba in 2 countries, in addition to 11 countries, in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

