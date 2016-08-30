BRIEF-General Mills makes leadership changes in U.S. Retail and Europe-Australasia businesses
Aug 30 General Mills Inc :
* General mills announces leadership changes in U.S. Retail and Europe-Australasia businesses
* Jon Nudi has been named senior vice president; president, U.S. Retail, one of company's three operating segments
* Says U.S. Retail role was previously held by Jeff Harmening
* Replacing Nudi in Europe will be Bethany Quam who has been promoted to senior vice president, president, Europe,Australasia region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
