Aug 30 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Swiss Federal Railway (SBB) decided to award the Fulfillment Factory for Datacom-Next Generation Network to Comptel

* Tender covers software FlowOne related licenses and services

* Value of procurement is about 6 million euros ($6.7 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)