FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Raya Holding signs prelim. deal to buy 19.39 pct in Makarony Polskie
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 30, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raya Holding signs prelim. deal to buy 19.39 pct in Makarony Polskie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Makarony Polskie SA :

* Egypt-based Raya Holding for Technology & Telecommunications S.A.E.(Raya Holding) signs preliminary agreement to buy 19.39 percent stake (1,793,406 shares) in Makarony Polskie from BEWA Sp. z o.o.

* Under the agreement BEWA will raise capital of special purpose unit (SPV), MADOVA Sp. z o.o., and transfer 1,793,406 shares of Makarony Polskie to SPV

* Subsequently, Raya Holding will acquire 100 pct in MADOVA Sp. z o.o. for about 11.4 million zlotys ($2.9 million)

* Informed about negotiations for sale of 19.39 percent stake to Raya Holding on June 9 and June 15

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9103 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.