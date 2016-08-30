Aug 30 Engagement Labs Inc :
* Loeb Holding Corporation will invest U.S. $1.5 million and add directors to company's board
* Q2 revenue increased by 36% from $839,005 in q2 2015 to $1,144,059
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
