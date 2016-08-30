FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Array Biopharma presents data from cardiovascular trial
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Array Biopharma presents data from cardiovascular trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* Array presents data from cardiovascular trial with arry-797 at the european society of cardiology congress

* Results demonstrated an absolute mean change from baseline of 69 meters on six-minute walk test at week 12, study's primary endpoint

* Four patients discontinued study

* One patient discontinued due to availability of a heart for transplant

* Two patients discontinued study for interventional cardiovascular procedures and one patient due to grade 2 stomatitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

