Aug 30 Array Biopharma Inc
* Array presents data from cardiovascular trial with arry-797 at the european society of cardiology congress
* Results demonstrated an absolute mean change from baseline of 69 meters on six-minute walk test at week 12, study's primary endpoint
* Four patients discontinued study
* One patient discontinued due to availability of a heart for transplant
* Two patients discontinued study for interventional cardiovascular procedures and one patient due to grade 2 stomatitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Poet expects revenue in second half of FY to exceed $2 million
* Poet Technologies reports second quarter financial results and provides outlook for second half 2016
BRIEF-Gulf resources reports merger of Yuxin and Rongyuan
* Gulf resources announces the merger of Yuxin chemical and Rongyuan chemical
BRIEF-Biocept reports agreement with Teneovita Medical
* Biocept announces agreement with Teneovita Medical to market and distribute its Liquid Biopsy testing platform in Canada