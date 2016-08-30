FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Q1 earnings per share $0.57
August 30, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Q1 earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-tard Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue $8.4 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 2.4% in U.S., 4.9% in Europe and 0.9% in Canada

* Tard Inc - on track when it comes to delivering on more than $125 million in cost synergies for the pantry

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $8.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tard - during Q1, transferred 50 sites from dansk fuel to danish unit,converted those 50 sites to co-operated model

* Tard Inc - expect that transfer and conversion of remaining 77 sites will be completed by end of Q3 of fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly revenue $8.42 billion versus $8.98 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
