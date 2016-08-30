BRIEF-Synergy Group H1 net profit up 31 pct YoY

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Synergy Group :

* H1 net profit up 31 percent to 128 million roubles ($1.97 million)

* "Company increased its net profit by 31 pct due to general increase in sales, proactive pricing policy of the group, increase in premium import operations share and profitable export sales in total revenue structure", chairman of the management board Aleksandr Mechetin said

* H1 net revenue 16.11 billion roubles, up 24 pct versus year ago

* H1 EBITDA up 11 percent to 1.57 billion roubles Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9223 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)