Aug 30 Thomson Reuters Corp :
* Reuters collaborates with Graphiq to provide publishers access to increased data-driven interactive visualizations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Potash Corp, Agrium planning to merge - Bloomberg
* Potash Corp, Agrium Inc planning to merge; combination could be announced as soon as next week - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2bzbR1O
UPDATE 4-EU hits Apple with 13 billion euro Irish tax demand
BRUSSELS/DUBLIN, Aug 30 The European Commission ordered Apple Inc. to pay Ireland unpaid taxes of up to 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) on Tuesday as it ruled the firm had received illegal state aid.
BRIEF-General Mills makes leadership changes in U.S. Retail and Europe-Australasia businesses
* General mills announces leadership changes in U.S. Retail and Europe-Australasia businesses